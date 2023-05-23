State lawmakers working to secure funding to help Green Bay host NFL Draft

Green Bay Packers fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April...
Green Bay Packers fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two local lawmakers who represent Green Bay at the state capitol are working to secure funding to help Green Bay host the NFL Draft in 2025.

NFL officials announced Monday during the league’s spring meetings that the 2025 draft will take place in Green Bay. Activities will go on inside and around field and Titletown, the collection of shops and restaurants surrounding the stadium.

In a joint statement, State Representative David Steffen (R-Green Bay) and State Senator Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay) said they submitted a formal motion requesting that the state allocate $2 million in the biennial budget to offset costs associated with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Draft.

The draft is expected to provide a $94 million economic boost to the state, $20 million of which will directly benefit Green Bay, the joint statement said. Hosting the draft is estimated to cost the Packers $7.5 million. The Packers will contribute roughly $5.5 million through their own funding and through the help of partner organizations; the request submitted by Rep. Steffen and Sen. Cowles will garner state funding to cover the remaining balance.

“A $2 million investment for a $94 million return is phenomenal. I am proud to have advocated for state support of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, given the significant positive financial impact this event will have on our state. I’m excited for Green Bay to show off all it has to offer and give attendees and viewers a top-notch, Wisconsin-style experience,” said Rep. Steffen.

The effort to secure the $2 million state funding to offset hosting costs has been supported by numerous lawmakers, the joint statement says, as well as local and statewide stakeholders.

This article contains content from the Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Mother of assaulted Shawano student taking legal action
Appleton police close roads around the 700-block of W. Wisconsin Ave.
Appleton police investigate bomb threat found to be false
Thumb print and magnifying glass.
New information on skull found in metal box back in 1979
Fatal crash generic
One person dead after crash on Wisconsin 57 in Green Bay
The onstage video screens display "The Pick Is In" for the Green Bay Packers during the 2023...
NFL announces 2025 Draft coming to Green Bay

Latest News

Paula Mejia in an earlier court appearance via videoconference
Brown County woman pleads not guilty to charges from fatal crash
The onstage video screens display "The Pick Is In" for the Green Bay Packers during the 2023...
NFL announces 2025 Draft coming to Green Bay
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Green Bay on Wednesday
Recall Alert generic image
Elsie Mae’s recalls pot pies and quiches sold in Wisconsin