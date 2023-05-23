State lawmakers working to secure funding to help Green Bay host NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two local lawmakers who represent Green Bay at the state capitol are working to secure funding to help Green Bay host the NFL Draft in 2025.

NFL officials announced Monday during the league’s spring meetings that the 2025 draft will take place in Green Bay. Activities will go on inside and around field and Titletown, the collection of shops and restaurants surrounding the stadium.

In a joint statement, State Representative David Steffen (R-Green Bay) and State Senator Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay) said they submitted a formal motion requesting that the state allocate $2 million in the biennial budget to offset costs associated with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Draft.

The draft is expected to provide a $94 million economic boost to the state, $20 million of which will directly benefit Green Bay, the joint statement said. Hosting the draft is estimated to cost the Packers $7.5 million. The Packers will contribute roughly $5.5 million through their own funding and through the help of partner organizations; the request submitted by Rep. Steffen and Sen. Cowles will garner state funding to cover the remaining balance.

“A $2 million investment for a $94 million return is phenomenal. I am proud to have advocated for state support of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, given the significant positive financial impact this event will have on our state. I’m excited for Green Bay to show off all it has to offer and give attendees and viewers a top-notch, Wisconsin-style experience,” said Rep. Steffen.

The effort to secure the $2 million state funding to offset hosting costs has been supported by numerous lawmakers, the joint statement says, as well as local and statewide stakeholders.

This article contains content from the Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.