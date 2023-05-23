Packers offense up and down in OTA practice

Who would have the upper hand early in OTA practices? The offense? Or the defense?

Well, both sides were missing some key cogs on Tuesday. On offense, David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were missing in the trenches. On defense, corners Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas were absent.

How is played out? The defense owned early, including in red zone drills, where Jordan Love failed on his first 4 pass attempts before finally tossing a touchdown to rookie Jayden Reed. And late in practice, Love dazzled with touchdowns throws to each of last year’s draft picks at the WR position: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure.

It was an up and down practice that the Packers may view as a microcosm for the season to come. Green Bay will have to balance the ebbs and the flows.

“Obviously the first red zone period we had wasn’t great,” Love said. “I think for us to be able to finish like that was a huge step for us.”

“We are just installing our plays,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “Whatever the defense presents, he has to react. And if it gets out of hand one way or the other, we can adjust. But I think he has done a pretty good job up to this point.”

“I think it’s a new energy,” Love said. “A lot of the young guys who have kind of been in backup roles in the past have been thrust to the front now. There’s just a lot more reps. And people are getting the opportunity to get those reps. I feel like it’s a great energy out there.”

Also seen Tuesday? Rashan Gary progressing through his rehab. We were not able to take video. But, of course, the pass rusher working back from the knee injury he sustained at Detroit last year. It was a game that also took Eric Stokes out of the Packers’ lineup as well. He was doing rehab drills as well.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.