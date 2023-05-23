Menasha garage fire loss estimated at $150,000

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue saved a house and another garage after a fire in a detached garage caused $150,000 damage overnight Tuesday.

The fire department was called to the 700-block of De Pere St. in Menasha at quarter after 1. The first unit confirmed fire and smoke in the garage and said the flames were threatening a second garage.

Firefighters confirmed no one was inside and attacked the fire while other crews protected other, nearby buildings. There was some minor damage to the neighboring home and garage but no structural damage.

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue estimated the damage to the garage and its contents at $150,000. They did not say what was in the garage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but appears to be accidental, the fire department said.

No one was hurt during the fire, but the fire department wants to remind everyone to have a family fire escape plan and once you get out during a fire, stay out; have working smoke detectors that you test monthly and change batteries at least once a year; and use proper methods of extinguishing smoking materials and dispose of them in proper containers.

