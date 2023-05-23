INTERVIEW: Coast Guard offers tips on boating safety

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Coast Guard statistics show 4 out of 5 boating deaths in 2021 were the result of drowning, and 83% of them weren’t wearing lifejackets.

This week -- the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend -- is National Boating Safety Week.

Whether you’re on a boat or a paddlecraft, and no matter the size, are you prepared so you come home safely?

Kevin Osgood, from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, answered questions on Action 2 News at 4:30 about boating deaths, distracted or drunken boating, and boater safety courses.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.