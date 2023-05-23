Green Bay fans react to NFL Draft news

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Right after the news broke that Green Bay will host the 2025 NFL draft, the green and gold faithful started making plans.

Action 2 News talked to fans from near and far buzzing about the news right after our first alert Monday afternoon!

Some from as far away as Florida are already making plans to return to experience the NFL Draft. Action 2 News caught up with Katy Zeier and her husband Kevin, who made the trip from Michigan to Lambeau celebrate Katy’s birthday, with news about the draft is icing on the cake.

“Having the official NFL draft that’s the ultimate we’ve been waiting to hear that announcement and now it’s happening we are so excited,” said Katy.

“Because we’ve always heard how tiny this area is the Super Bowl can’t come here nothing can come here it’s nice to be validated,” said Kevin.

Indeed the draft is the off season event and fans from all teams from all over are expected to descend upon Lambeau Field. Packers die hard Ammar Ali is from Milwaukee; he says he has a feeling Northeast Wisconsin better get ready.

“I’m sure the population of the town is gonna triple on that day,” said Ali.

There are a lot of details still in the works, but we do know it will take place near Lambeau Field and over at Titletown, fans think that people will not only be impressed with Lambeau itself, but also the location

According to the Packers, the atmosphere will be like a massive free football festival with interactive exhibits to test their football skills, opportunities for autographs, and photo ops with the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Even these fans from Florida say they’ll be back.

“Green Bay is just different. I think the team the vibe it’s a smaller city it’s a city but you’ve got the small town feel and his team is owned by the fans so it’s definitely unique,” said Mitchell Koebke.

“It’s something already to go to a draft it’s a big think but because it’s the Packers it’s even cooler,” said Ambermarie Schucknapper.

Next to seeing the Packers in a Super Bowl, fans expect the draft to be the ultimate experience.

