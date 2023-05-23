Green Bay area making plans for 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Preparations are underway to welcome big crowds to Green Bay after we first alerted you to the NFL’s announcement naming Titletown as the location of the 2025 Draft.

Airports and event centers in our area are already taking steps to ensure they’re ready for the event.

Airport staff say they’re excited that Green Bay was chosen as the host city for the NFL’s biggest off-season event which is expected to draw over 240,000 people to our area.

Susan Levitte, the Marketing and Communications Manager at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, says she’s been speaking with different airlines for the past two years about Green Bay’s potential of hosting the draft. She says she anticipates both additional commercial flights and private jets coming in and out of the airport for the draft.

They also plan on increasing staff ahead of the big event to accommodate all the extra traffic. Meanwhile, officials at Appleton International Airport also plan on airlines adding more flights during the week of the draft and possibly beyond.

“As tourism rises, as people all over the world get a taste of what we have in Northeast Wisconsin, they’re more inclined to come back,” said Jesse Funk, Public Information Officer, Appleton Airport.

“We have a couple fun things up our sleeve that we’re hoping to do some activations out here so that they know for sure when they land, that they’ve landed in Green Bay,” said Levitte.

Wednesday, we’ll hear from the Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy, and Brad Toll of Discover Green Bay in their first official press conference since the big news.

