The Fridge fights food insecurity in Green Bay

The refrigerator is located at the community policing center in Joannes Park in Green Bay
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A refrigerator is the newest tool to fight food insecurity. “The Fridge” is up and running in Joannes Park on Green Bay’s near-east side, and there’s a way the entire community can help out.

The Fridge is a place to store food so people who may need some help feeding their families or a snack for themselves can find it there. It’s located outside the community policing center next to the skate park, across the street from Washington Middle School.

The idea is, anyone can take something out or add something to The Fridge, which not only cuts down on food insecurity but also food waste.

“We need kids to have access to those snacks, or maybe there’s parents in households that, you know, ‘Oh, I could just use two peppers,’ we have peppers in here if they want to go home and add that to their meal, get some of that fresh produce. That’s what we’re here for,” said Alyssa Proffitt with the Joannes Park Neighborhood Association, which set up The Fridge.

There are some restrictions, including no raw or frozen meat, alcohol, or medication.

Organizers say they’ll check The Fridge daily to take anything unwanted out and make sure food is fresh and not spoiled.

