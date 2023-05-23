Elsie Mae’s recalls pot pies and quiches sold in Wisconsin

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Milwaukee-based company is recalling pot pies and quiche containing meat and poultry which was sold throughout Wisconsin.

Elsie Mae’s Canning and Pies issued a voluntary recall on its products sold on or before May 19, 2023.

No illnesses have been reported from eating these products, but the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says there’s evidence they were produced without inspection. As a result, this is a Class I recall, where there is a reasonable probability a product can cause serious, adverse health effects.

Elsie Mae’s products being recalled are:

  • Beef and Stout Pot Pie
  • Chicken Pot Pie
  • Chili Pot Pie with Cornbread Topping
  • Italian Wedding Pot Pie
  • Meatloaf and Cheddar with Mashed Potatoes Pot Pie
  • Pork and Apple Pot Pie with Cheddar Sage Dough
  • Wild Rice Wild Mushroom Chicken Pot Pie with Rye Dough
  • Wisconsin Pot Pie with Bratwurst, Beer, Cheddar Cheese, and Garlic
  • Quiche Bacon and Blue Cheese
  • Shepherds Pot Pie
  • Northern Porker Pot Pie
  • Chicken Alfredo Pot Pie
  • Reuben Pot Pie
  • Gluten-free varieties of meat pot pies
  • Quiche Ham and Cheddar Elsie

If you have these foods in your refrigerator or freezer, throw them out. For further information, contact Kelly Deem at Elsie Mae’s Canning and Pies, (262) 914-9198 or elsiemaecanning@gmail.com.

