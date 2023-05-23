Brown County woman pleads not guilty to charges from fatal crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman accused of driving drunk and killing a man and injuring his teenage son last month pleaded not guilty to the charges against her Tuesday.

Paula Mejia, 48, is charged in Brown County with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle. Homicide by Use of a Vehicle with a Prohibited Alcohol Content, Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle, and Injury by Use of a Vehicle with a Prohibited Alcohol Content when a Passenger is Under 16.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department says the crash happened on April 12 when Mejia crossed the center line on French Rd. and her SUV hit a sedan head-on. A 46-year-old man from Hortonville died. His 14-year-old son was critically injured.

Mejia won’t have another court date until August. She’s free on $25,000 cash bond.

