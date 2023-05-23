Appleton Police release report on use of force

Appleton Police squad cars
Appleton Police squad cars
By Lena Blietz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - On Tuesday, Appleton Police released a 30-page analysis on the department’s use of force in 2022. They say it’s part of their efforts to ensure transparency with the public.

The Appleton Police Department voluntarily put together this data, which explains the types of force used by police, and the types of resistance they encountered from individuals.

All 70 incidents where police used force last year were analyzed. Two-thirds of those involved passive force, such as an officer forcing someone to their knees to handcuff them.

The department also acknowledged one incident where deadly force was used last year.

A series of charts show how use of force has changed over the past 4 years and calls out areas of success and where improvement could be made. It’s important to the department to keep track of every incident.

“Our biggest reason is for training purposes. I want to make sure that our training has been done properly and in a useful manner. It’s not so much how many times we use force, it’s how many people are injured when force is used,” said Appleton Police Lt. William Krieg.

The analysis compares the types of force used in different parts of town at different times of the day, with downtown at night being the time where force was used most frequently.

On Tuesday, Appleton Police released a 30-page analysis on the department's use of force in 2022.

