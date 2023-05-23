3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Try cardio to fight the flu
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People who do cardio have less risk of dying from flu and pneumonia.
How much regular aerobic exercise was needed to get these results in a study? Brad Spakowitz has the details* and how it could improve your health**.
* 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. **This segment is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Also, Brad revisits a topic he first discussed last October. Are you TIRED with all the news about microplastics? Would you rather have a GOOD YEAR without micro-pollution? He talks about how we can all take the high road and reduce this pollution. WHEELIE.
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.