Young Eagles event inspires young aviators

Young Eagles event.
Young Eagles event.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Aviators of the Upper Peninsula flew to new heights with free flights on Sunday.

The Marquette County Flight Club and Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) hosted its annual Young Eagles event to promote aviation to young aviators.

Marquette County Flight Club President Greg Durand said this event is an excellent opportunity for the inspiration of future aviators. Durand also said he enjoys the smiles of kids first flights.

“Its all about the experience at this age. The older youth that come back some of them have had multiple flights before and they look forward to it every year,” said Durand.

The EAA works hand and hand with the Civil Air Patrol to provide scholarships for youth in all fields of aviation.

“EAA has Lots of scholarships for youth in aviation, whether its mechanics, air traffic control or pilots. We have a low amount of pilots right now so we have to do what we can to help,” said Munger.

The Civil Air Patrol was also actively involved assisting in the Young Eagles event. They are also hoping to provide opportunities for anyone interested in continuing aviation experiences.

Cadet Staff Sergeant Brad Luce said this event is important for the future of aviation and hopes more people get involved.

“Well its important because it shows the publicity of getting people out and exploring the expertise of aviation and getting people involved in it,” said Luce.

The EAA, Marquette County Flight Club, and Civil Air Patrol will be hosting more free flights for youth and adults through out the summer.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
One person dead after crash on Wisconsin 57 in Green Bay
A Wisconsin mother says her son was mauled by a dog at an in-home day care.
‘Most horrible thing’: Child mauled by dog at in-home day care, mother says
Runners complete marathon in Green Bay
Student runners complete marathon for fallen Neenah teacher
Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure works out with an exercise jockey ahead of the 148th...
National Treasure crosses finish line 1st at Preakness, hours after other Baffert horse euthanized
Tammy Elliott
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: The latest investment scam tactics

Latest News

16-year-old dies trying to beat the train in Burlington
Heavy smoke from a warehouse fire crosses I-41 in Slinger, Wis.
Massive warehouse fire in Slinger, right off I-41
Police say don't just have to wear the seatbelt, you have to wear it properly.
“Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign begins
"Click It or Ticket" enforcement this week