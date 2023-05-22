Mother of assaulted Shawano student taking legal action

By Emily Reilly and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 22, 2023
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The mother of the boy who was attacked at Shawano Community Middle School last week says she’s pressing charges.

Chelsea Giesen says she’s since pulled her son out of Shawano Middle School for the remainder of the year. Giesen says her son is currently in therapy and struggling with the aftermath of this traumatic incident.

She says her son has experienced bullying at the school before and says she’s tired of the school district tolerating the behavior. He’s currently an eighth grader at the school Giesen says she’s giving him the option of home-schooling next year when high school begins.

Giesen is also a mother to five other children who are not in middle school yet and says she won’t hesitate to pull them if nothing changes. Some other parents also voiced concerns over the past week about bullying within the school district and say they’re also considering other schooling options for their children.

“I have nothing to say to that district,” Giesen says. “Do better. That’s about it. If you have a no tolerance policy then stick to your words.”

The president of the Shawano School Board says they’re currently in the process of finding solutions, which includes reviewing the district’s expulsion policy. Action 2 News reached out again to the principal and superintendent for comment and once again we didn’t hear back.

