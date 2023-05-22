MORE WARM SUNSHINE WITH ELEVATED WILDFIRE SMOKE

The pleasant weather we had over the weekend will continue into your Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures this afternoon. Highs will vary from the upper 60s along Lake Michigan, to near 80 in central Wisconsin. Most highs in the Fox Valley will reach the upper 70s.

You’ll notice more hazy skies thanks to lingering wildfire smoke. It’s most noticeable around sunrise and sunset, as the sun has an interesting orange or red tint. Thankfully, the wildfire smoke is expected to stay aloft in our atmosphere and not cause any major issues for those with breathing aliments.

Our next big change in the weather arrives tomorrow night... A cold front slices in from the north, giving us a SMALL chance of showers. Otherwise, the wind will whip around to the northeast and become rather gusty Wednesday morning. Much cooler air will push into northeast Wisconsin through the midweek. Highs will only be in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will be warming back up as we head into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The forecast looks very dry ahead. While there’s plenty of “nice” weather days ahead, many of us will be hoping for some overdue rain soon...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E/S 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TUESDAY: S/SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Hazy smoke lingers. Toasty warm. HIGH: 79, but cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Mild and dry. Light winds. LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine. A bit smoky. A few showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 82 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Early clouds, then sun. Cooler and windy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Bright sunshine. Mild with less wind. HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 72 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Warm again. HIGH: 79

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.