MILD & HAZY TODAY & TUESDAY, SHARPLY COOLER MIDWEEK

We’re going to stay mostly sunny this afternoon but plenty of smoky haze in the air will continue to give a milky white appearance to the sky. The smoke remains elevated so air quality at the surface remains good to moderate. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s are expected with cooler 60s to low 70s near Lake Michigan.

Look for lows tonight mainly in the 50s with some upper 40s possible. Winds stay light. Slightly warmer air builds in Tuesday with lots of low 80s expected inland and 70s near Lake Michigan. Hazy sunshine will be the general rule. There is a chance that some of the elevated haze may get closer to the ground Tuesday evening and night as our next weather maker, a cold front, moves through.

The aforementioned cold front may give us a few showers early Wednesday... but the big story with it will be gusty winds and cooler air. Highs on Wednesday will probably range from the low to mid 50s to the low to mid 60s. Winds from the NE may gust over 30 mph and there will be some building waves on the Bay and Lake Michigan. Some of us may dip into the 30s again Wednesday night.

Sprawling high pressure will take control of the region and it should keep things pretty sunny and quiet through the coming long holiday weekend. There should be less haze in the air starting Thursday. Temperatures will slowly moderate back into the 70s with some near 80° readings possible by Memorial Day.

Local fire danger may become elevated again Tuesday through Thursday due to low humidity levels across northern Wisconsin.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TUESDAY: S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

THIS AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 79 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine. Toasty warm but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 82 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: An early shower possible. Breezy and much cooler. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cool. HIGH: 72 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80

