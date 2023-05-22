Massive structure fire in Slinger, Wisconsin, right off I 41
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SLINGER, Wis. (WBAY) - At 7:29 p.m. on Sunday, May 21,2023, the Slinger Fire Department says they were dispatched along with Lifestar EMS to I-41 near Sherman Road. I-41 southbound is closed at highway 60.
The Slinger Fire Department says this is a working fire and additional resources are responding to assist.
They say more information will be sent out later on.
