Manitowoc man faces attempted homicide charge

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc man is in jail facing multiple serious charges, including attempted homicide.

David J. Downs faces charges of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, Substantial Battery / DVO, and Resisting Officers. He was also put on a probation hold.

Last Wednesday, Manitowoc Police Department received a complaint of a suspected domestic incident at a home on Riverview Drive. Police said a caller reported a female screaming for help in the driveway at the address and a man kicking her in the head.

According to police, when officers arrived they found a female victim with potentially life-threatening injuries resulting from a puncture wound to her upper abdomen area. The victim identified the suspect as David J. Downs, police said. She was taken emergent directly to St Vincent’s Hospital in Green Bay, due to the seriousness of the injuries.

Police said David Downs, who resides at the same address, was taken into custody after a brief physical struggle. The weapon used was later recovered within the home, according to police.

During the subsequent investigation, police said it was determined that the victim and suspect had an argument in their home which escalated to physical violence and a weapon being used. The victim is currently listed as in stable condition.

Downs is currently at the Manitowoc County Jail with pending charges.

