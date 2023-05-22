INTERVIEW: Door County Candle Company creating new charity initiative
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The little candle company that could is doing more: Door County Candle Company has launched a new initiative candle, Creating Change.
They are now a full-on philanthropic brand, meaning they will donate a portion of the proceeds from any scented wax product to various, U.S. based non-profits and charities.
This all began with their incredibly successful candle for Ukraine, which has raised over a million dollars for relief efforts in that country.
Christiana Trapani, owner of Door County Candle, joins us in the video above.
