INTERVIEW: Door County Candle Company creating new charity initiative

The little candle company that could is doing more: Door County Candle Company has launched a new initiative candle, Creating Change.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The little candle company that could is doing more: Door County Candle Company has launched a new initiative candle, Creating Change.

They are now a full-on philanthropic brand, meaning they will donate a portion of the proceeds from any scented wax product to various, U.S. based non-profits and charities.

This all began with their incredibly successful candle for Ukraine, which has raised over a million dollars for relief efforts in that country.

Christiana Trapani, owner of Door County Candle, joins us in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
One person dead after crash on Wisconsin 57 in Green Bay
Runners complete marathon in Green Bay
Student runners complete marathon for fallen Neenah teacher
Appleton police close roads around the 700-block of W. Wisconsin Ave.
Appleton police investigate bomb threat found to be false
Heavy smoke from a warehouse fire crosses I-41 in Slinger, Wis.
Massive warehouse fire in Slinger, right off I-41
A Wisconsin mother says her son was mauled by a dog at an in-home day care.
‘Most horrible thing’: Child mauled by dog at in-home day care, mother says

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Door County Candle Company creating new charity initiative
Animation from Northern Lights seen over Wisconsin in April 2023
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: News from your backyard
An investigation connected the Express Mart to the deaths of two teenagers back in January 2023.
Fond du Lac gas station could lose liquor license after teens died in crash
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Mother of assaulted Shawano student taking legal action