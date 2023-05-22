Green Bay Police swear in ten new officers during ceremony on City Deck

On Monday, May 22, 2023, a ceremony was held on City Deck.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 22, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department has ten new officers following a swearing-in ceremony on the downtown City Deck.

Police said in a news release they’re now employing 185 law enforcement personnel, following approval from the Police and Fire Commission.

Green Bay Police said the downtown area will be part of a summer safety focus for the Department to deter crime.

“It is really something special to be able to swear in a group of this size. It speaks volumes for a police department when you can recruit and hire so many qualified candidates at one time, bringing us closer to full staff,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis.

The new officers’ names were listed in the news release:

  • Officer Colton Moore
  • Officer Ryan Baumann
  • Officer Robert Ganzel
  • Officer James Elsinger
  • Officer Kyle Kruppstadt
  • Officer Omar Patino
  • Officer Victoria Loberger
  • Officer Madison Voecks
  • Officer Mason Saharsky
  • Officer Tonya Brice

Police said each of the new officers received a newly designed badge, which was just issued department-wide courtesy of the Green Bay Police Foundation. Chief Davis said the badge design re-introduces a style that had been a long-standing symbol of the GBPD dating back to the early 1900s. It symbolizes one of the earliest badges worn by officers.

