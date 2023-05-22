Fond du Lac gas station could lose liquor license after teens died in crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac Shell gas station’s liquor license is up for discussion after an investigation connected the Express Mart to the deaths of two teenagers back in January.

Former clerk Sanju Paudel faces two counts of providing alcohol to a minor resulting in death. According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video from a Shell Station on Fond du Lac Avenue shows Paudel appearing not to card a teenager buying alcohol. Hours later, the teen died in a car crash along with another 16-year-old.

The Fond du Lac city attorney Deb Hoffman says this is the first time she’s seen a vendor potentially lose their liquor license over something as serious as a death.

The Fond Du Lac Alcohol Licensing Committee is looking at suspending the Shell’s liquor license at a meeting Monday.

The station racked up more than 200 demerit points for selling to minors, leading to serious injury or death. Those points work against them and lead to consequences with the city.

The Shell station, also called the Fond du Lac Express Mart, is owned by NP Petroleum. The company agrees to settle with the city to suspend its liquor license for 90 days. Now, the committee is deciding whether to accept that potential settlement. The city attorney says this case holds more weight than most.

“It’s very serious. Very serious results when you over serve minors. That’s why we don’t sell alcohol to minors. They’re not really ready for that,” said Hoffman.

If the committee decides to reject the settlement offer, the case will go to a hearing.

