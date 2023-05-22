Child-sex assault investigation leads to arrest of Manitowoc man

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Bail was set at $150,000 for a 35-year-old Manitowoc man who’s accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child and charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

Manitowoc police learned about the suspected sexual assault of a child on May 10 with help from the Sheboygan County Human Services Department.

The child listed a number of times when there would have been sexual contact, with specific details, including the suspect’s address and that there might be videos of the assaults.

Police executed a search warrant at the address, which was the home of Robert Curtis. Officers found physical evidence that was consistent with what the child said. Digital storage devices are being analyzed, and police say so far they have 97 confirmed images of child sexual assault material.

Curtis was charged Monday with one count of repeated sexual assault of the same child with at least three violations of first-degree sexual assault -- a charge that carries up to 60 years in prison -- and 11 counts of possession of child pornography -- a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison on each count if found guilty.

If he pays his $150,000 bond, he can’t have any contact with anyone under 18, can’t possess any devices that can access the internet, and can’t travel outside the state without court approval.

