Appleton police close roads around West Wisconsin Avenue

Appleton police close roads around the 700-block of W. Wisconsin Ave.
Appleton police close roads around the 700-block of W. Wisconsin Ave.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton police are closing roads around the 700-block of W. Wisconsin Ave.

Police will only say they are “investigating an incident.” Action 2 News has a crew at the scene to get more information.

Police advise, “Roads in the immediate area are closed and traffic is impacted. Please plan accordingly for your morning commute and take alternative routes.”

Appleton police close roads around the 700-block of W. Wisconsin Ave.
Appleton police close roads around the 700-block of W. Wisconsin Ave.(WBAY)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
One person dead after crash on Wisconsin 57 in Green Bay
Runners complete marathon in Green Bay
Student runners complete marathon for fallen Neenah teacher
A Wisconsin mother says her son was mauled by a dog at an in-home day care.
‘Most horrible thing’: Child mauled by dog at in-home day care, mother says
Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure works out with an exercise jockey ahead of the 148th...
National Treasure crosses finish line 1st at Preakness, hours after other Baffert horse euthanized
Tammy Elliott
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: The latest investment scam tactics

Latest News

16-year-old dies trying to beat the train in Burlington
Heavy smoke from a warehouse fire crosses I-41 in Slinger, Wis.
Massive warehouse fire in Slinger, right off I-41
Police say don't just have to wear the seatbelt, you have to wear it properly.
“Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign begins
"Click It or Ticket" enforcement this week