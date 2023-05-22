3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: News from your backyard

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz has taken us to the depths of space. Today we’re staying closer to home -- a lot closer -- with news from your backyard.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
First, Brad examines where lawns in Northeast Wisconsin are desperate for rain and where people would appreciate a break from dark clouds. On which side of the fence is your grass?

And step out onto your lawn this week to see another appearance of the northern lights. Brad discusses the best times to see them. Will they be as brilliant as they were in April? Show us with your photos and videos at WBAY.com/photos.

While you’re looking at the night sky, Brad says there’s even more to see with our two nearest planetary neighbors. He’ll show you where to look for Venus and Mars.

