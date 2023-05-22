16-year-old dies trying to beat the train in Burlington

(Storyblocks)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after a train hit him as he was riding his bicycle.

The Burlington police chief says it happened around noon Sunday. Authorities say the boy tried to beat the train, disregarding the flashing lights, and rode around the railroad crossing arms when the train hit him.

The police chief says Burlington’s tight-knit community is heartbroken. “He’s a 16-year-old kid riding his bike on a beautiful day in Burlington, no different from any other 16-year-old within the community on a nice day like today,” Chief Brian Zmudzimski said.

Police did not release the boy’s name.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
One person dead after crash on Wisconsin 57 in Green Bay
Runners complete marathon in Green Bay
Student runners complete marathon for fallen Neenah teacher
A Wisconsin mother says her son was mauled by a dog at an in-home day care.
‘Most horrible thing’: Child mauled by dog at in-home day care, mother says
Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure works out with an exercise jockey ahead of the 148th...
National Treasure crosses finish line 1st at Preakness, hours after other Baffert horse euthanized
Tammy Elliott
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: The latest investment scam tactics

Latest News

Heavy smoke from a warehouse fire crosses I-41 in Slinger, Wis.
Massive warehouse fire in Slinger, right off I-41
Police say don't just have to wear the seatbelt, you have to wear it properly.
“Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign begins
"Click It or Ticket" enforcement this week
Young Eagles event.
Young Eagles event inspires young aviators