One person dead after crash on Wisconsin 57 in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 76-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Bayshore Park Road when his vehicle collided with a car driven by a 20-year-old woman shortly after noon on Sunday, May 21, 2023, according to a written statement released by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The male succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His name is being withheld at this time pending family notification.

The female driver of the other car and a 20-year-old passenger were able to get out of their vehicle before it caught fire. Both women were taken to a Green Bay area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the note from authorities further reads.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by numerous law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.