One person dead after crash on Wisconsin 57 in Green Bay

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 76-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Bayshore Park Road when his vehicle collided with a car driven by a 20-year-old woman shortly after noon on Sunday, May 21, 2023, according to a written statement released by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The male succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His name is being withheld at this time pending family notification.

The female driver of the other car and a 20-year-old passenger were able to get out of their vehicle before it caught fire. Both women were taken to a Green Bay area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the note from authorities further reads.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by numerous law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many fans including gymnasts are now flipping out because a certain safety’s new spouse will...
Jonathan Owens enjoyed the spotlight when the Packers signed him, but now all eyes are on his wife Simone Biles
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Shawano middle school bans cellphones after bullying video goes viral
Eastern Wisconsin air advisory due to wildfires in Canada
FIRST ALERT: Multiple counties in NE Wisconsin are under an air quality advisory
4-year-old in Green Bay reunited with family
Green Bay Police find missing 4-year-old
A Wisconsin mother says her son was mauled by a dog at an in-home day care.
‘Most horrible thing’: Child mauled by dog at in-home day care, mother says

Latest News

Adverse northwesterly wind will bring bad air from Canadian wildfires to Wisconsin
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Persistent hazy, smoky conditions
April 3rd kicks off a new seat belt safety enforcement period.
Green Bay Police Department announces seat belt enforcement campaign
Tammy Elliott
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Beware of investment scams
LIVE: Cellcom Green Bay Half-Marathon begins