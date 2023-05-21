MORE HAZY SKIES IN THE COMING DAYS DUE TO CANADA WILDFIRE SMOKE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure has moved over the Midwest keeping multiple states dry and sunny, but western Canada is still dealing with wildfires. Fortunately, the jet stream calmed down on Saturday, but today the jet stream will pick back up from the northwest blowing in more smoke. There’s also a cooler boundary pushing the smoke south as well so hazy skies are likely Sunday and Monday. A mixture of sunshine and clouds is the theme for the next seven days. Several high pressure systems will keep Wisconsin dry, sunny, and warm.

The hazy skies will come from time to time depending on where the jet stream sits. The jet stream will be over Wisconsin on Monday, but high pressure over the Midwest will push back the jet stream north which will push the smoke away on Tuesday. Later in the week, there’s still more chances of hazy skies, but so far no significant decrease in air quality is expected. A cold front will push through on Wednesday which may bring a spotty shower, but we will still be so dry that it’ll be unlikely.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

MONDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm, hazy skies possible later in the day. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild night. LOW: 48

MONDAY: More beautiful sunshine, hazy skies likely. HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Sunny and 80s. HIGH: 81 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Cooldown but still mostly sunny. A spotty shower possible. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Sunny and cool. HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Sunny again and warming up. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 76

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many fans including gymnasts are now flipping out because a certain safety’s new spouse will...
Jonathan Owens enjoyed the spotlight when the Packers signed him, but now all eyes are on his wife Simone Biles
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Shawano middle school bans cellphones after bullying video goes viral
Eastern Wisconsin air advisory due to wildfires in Canada
FIRST ALERT: Multiple counties in NE Wisconsin are under an air quality advisory
4-year-old in Green Bay reunited with family
Green Bay Police find missing 4-year-old
A Wisconsin mother says her son was mauled by a dog at an in-home day care.
‘Most horrible thing’: Child mauled by dog at in-home day care, mother says

Latest News

Great weather expected for the Cellcom Marathon
SMOKY HAZE RETURNS SUNDAY, TEMPERATURES STAY MILD
Hazy sunshine and mild temperatures the next 2 days
Smoky haze set to return Sunday
WBAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST 5.20.23