MORE HAZY SKIES IN THE COMING DAYS DUE TO CANADA WILDFIRE SMOKE

High pressure has moved over the Midwest keeping multiple states dry and sunny, but western Canada is still dealing with wildfires. Fortunately, the jet stream calmed down on Saturday, but today the jet stream will pick back up from the northwest blowing in more smoke. There’s also a cooler boundary pushing the smoke south as well so hazy skies are likely Sunday and Monday. A mixture of sunshine and clouds is the theme for the next seven days. Several high pressure systems will keep Wisconsin dry, sunny, and warm.

The hazy skies will come from time to time depending on where the jet stream sits. The jet stream will be over Wisconsin on Monday, but high pressure over the Midwest will push back the jet stream north which will push the smoke away on Tuesday. Later in the week, there’s still more chances of hazy skies, but so far no significant decrease in air quality is expected. A cold front will push through on Wednesday which may bring a spotty shower, but we will still be so dry that it’ll be unlikely.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

MONDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm, hazy skies possible later in the day. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild night. LOW: 48

MONDAY: More beautiful sunshine, hazy skies likely. HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Sunny and 80s. HIGH: 81 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Cooldown but still mostly sunny. A spotty shower possible. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Sunny and cool. HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Sunny again and warming up. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 76

