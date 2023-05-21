MILD START TO THE WEEK WITH MORE SMOKY HAZE

Wild fires continue to rage in western Canada and the resulting smoke will remain overhead Monday and Tuesday. It’s expected to stay elevated at this time so impacts here at ground level should be minimal. It will lead to extra orange/red sunrises and sunsets. .

More Smoky Haze Monday (WBAY)

Temperatures tonight will range from the mid 40s to low 50s with winds under 10 mph. A stray evening shower can’t be totally ruled out near the U.P. border. Look for hazy sunshine again on Monday with afternoon temperatures in the 70s (inland) and 60s (lakeside). Winds become southeasterly between 4-12 mph. Southwesterly winds and hazy sun on Tuesday are expected to boost highs away from the lake into the low 80s. Cooler 60s and 70s will be found near Lake Michigan.

A cold front will push across our area Wednesday morning. It may spark a few showers but I’m not expecting a lot in the way of widespread moisture. Gusty NE winds will develop behind the front and they will usher in much cooler 50s and low 60s for a good chunk of NE Wisconsin.

A sprawling area of high pressure will keep our region mostly sunny from late week through the start of next weekend. Widespread low 40s and 30s are looking more and more likely Wednesday night and Thursday night. Areas of frost can’t be ruled out for the Northwoods Thursday morning. Highs will be in the 60s on Thursday but low to mid 70s will return starting Friday. Highs in the 70s appear like they’ll continue through the holiday weekend. There is a slight chance of a few showers next Sunday and on Memorial Day Monday itself.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: ENE/SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TUESDAY: SSW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Elevated haze and starts. A quiet night. LOW: 50

MONDAY: Hazy sunshine. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine. Toasty warm but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 81 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: An early shower possible. Breezy and much cooler. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cool. HIGH: 71 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. HIGH: 76

