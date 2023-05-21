Green Bay Police Department announces seat belt enforcement campaign

Published: May. 21, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Click it or Ticket”, that’s the slogan published by the Green Bay Police Department for a campaign starting Monday, May 22, 2023 and lasting through Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Law enforcement would like to remind drivers that buckling up can save a life, and it is, of course, the law to wear seat belts.

The Seat Belt Task Force will be deployed at the following locations:

Friday, May 26, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Ashwaubenon.

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 8 a.m. to noon in Hobart-Lawrence.

Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 6 pm. to 10 p.m. in Ashwaubenon.

