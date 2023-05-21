Fun on sleds this weekend for kids - even without snow

USA Luge Team seeks young hopefuls
A Luger finishing a run
A Luger finishing a run(Samuel McKnight)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The USA Luge Team is sliding into Ashwaubenon, looking to recruit kids ages 9 to 13 to join the Junior Development Program.

Trainers, including Olympian Aidan Kelly, are teaching everyone the basics of luge - like positioning, steering, and stopping on a blocked off street.

The top young athletes are invited to New York or Utah to try luge on ice at official training locations.

They could advance to the national, international and even Olympic level in the future, representing the United States in competitions taking place in various parts of the world.

“It’s just a really unique sport. There’s nothing else where you get to go “this” fast on something within a short amount of time,” explained Aidan Kelly, Head of Development.

There will be more recruitment sessions on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Anyone in the age group 9 - 13 is welcome. Exact times and locations are listed at https://www.wbay.com/page/featured-links/

