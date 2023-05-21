Cellcom Marathon will kick off bright and early on Sunday, May 21 in Ashwaubenon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There will a full marathon, a half marathon and a 5 K race.

Race packet pick-up started on Friday, May 19, 2023 at a bar on Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon.

The full marathon starts at 7 a.m. on Mike McCarthy Way between Holmgren and Oneida, also in Ashwaubenon.

WBAY will have live coverage of the races on our newscasts at 6 a.m. and 8.am. on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

“We’ve been working for a good solid nine months on this and to see it all come together, to have people start coming in and see everything work out, we’re putting on something for everybody’s big day,” said Ryan Griessmeyer, Race Director.

