Wisconsin man charged with hacking sports betting accounts

A Wisconsin man is charged in a plot to hack and steal from thousands of sports betting accounts
Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged in a plot to hack and steal from thousands of sports betting accounts, court documents show.

Joseph Garrison, 18, and others allegedly stole roughly $600,000 from 1,600 accounts on an unnamed sports betting site. Garrison surrendered to authorities in New York on Thursday and faces six charges including unauthorized access to computers and wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced.

If convicted of all the charges against him, Garrison could be sentenced to up to 57 years in prison.

Prosecutors alleged that Garrison and others used credential stuffing attacks, which entail using stolen usernames and passwords from previous data breaches, to access accounts on other platforms. According to the criminal complaint against Garrison, hackers accessed roughly 60,000 accounts on the sports betting website.

About five months before the sports betting website was hacked, Garrison told investigators from the Madison Police Department that he had taken part in previous credential stuffing attacks, according to the complaint.

The federal defender representing Garrison declined to comment on the case.

Garrison was released on bond Thursday and prohibited from using internet devices other than his phone and computer, which the court will monitor.

Most Read

Many fans including gymnasts are now flipping out because a certain safety’s new spouse will...
Jonathan Owens enjoyed the spotlight when the Packers signed him, but now all eyes are on his wife Simone Biles
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Shawano middle school bans cellphones after bullying video goes viral
Two cars collided on Heinrich Rd. in Lamartine in Fond du Lac County on May 18, 2023, killing 2...
Both drivers dead after crash in Fond du Lac County
4-year-old in Green Bay reunited with family
Green Bay Police find missing 4-year-old
Eastern Wisconsin air advisory due to wildfires in Canada
FIRST ALERT: Multiple counties in NE Wisconsin are under an air quality advisory

Latest News

Squad car of fallen officer from the Chetek Police Department in the City of Chetek, WI
Investigators: Man who killed Wisconsin officers had history of domestic problems
Wisconsin Republicans vote to spend $125 million to combat PFAS pollution, but not right away
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Republican leaders at odds over local government aid bill, putting it at risk
Court says it’s too late to sue athletic group for coach who sexually assaulted teens