WARMER SATURDAY WITH LESS SMOKE

The poor air quality on Friday will give way to cleaner air on Saturday. With less smoke overhead, you should see more blue sky than during other days this week and you won’t have to worry about breathing in that smoke. Skies will be sunny and temperatures will rise quickly. Lows could be as cold as the middle 30s north of Antigo, some patchy frost is possible there. Elsewhere, frost will not be a concern with temperatures in the 40s. Look for highs in the mid 70s.

Our weather stays quiet and dry Saturday night. We’re expecting temperatures to be in the comfortable 50s and 60s during Sunday’s Cellcom Green Bay Marathon. We’ll see a few more clouds compared to Saturday and as the day progresses, elevated wildfire smoke will return from the north. While the smoke will be more noticeable compared to Saturday, it should stay aloft so more air quality issues are not expected at this time. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 70s again.

Monday will be similar with a mix of clouds and sunshine filtered through wildfire smoke. Highs should still be in the mid 70s with lows in the lower 50s at night. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with a high near 80. The rest of the week looks dry with highs in the middle 70s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N/SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Any northern showers end. LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Tons of sun. Comfortable with less smoke. HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Filtered sun... elevated wildfire smoke. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. A little cooler. Northern showers? HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 73 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued quiet and warmth. HIGH: 74

