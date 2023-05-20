SUNNY & MILD FOR CELLCOM MARATHON, SMOKE LEVELS INCREASE INTO NEW WEEK

The same system that brought showers a few days ago brought a lot of wildfire smoke from Canada. It kept skies hazy and even affected individuals who are sensitive to the smoke, but now the system has finally moved off into Ontario area as high pressure moves in. With the system gone, the smoke levels will decrease which will give northeast Wisconsin better air quality. High pressure will keep multiple Midwest states including Wisconsin under beautiful sunshine and mild highs. The Cellcom Marathon in Green Bay begins Sunday morning and the weather couldn’t be better with 50s early and 60s later in the marathon with sunshine the whole time.

Heading into the new week, smoke levels will increase as the jet stream aloft picks up speed from the northwest. This will bring some smoke back into Wisconsin so do expect hazy skies for late Sunday into Monday. Once high pressure moves closer to Wisconsin, it’ll push out the smoke by Tuesday then a cold front will come from the north to possibly bring more smoke back. The next seven days will also be very dry as high pressure will control our weather.

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: NNW 5-10 MPH, WAVE: NW -> W 5-15 KTS. 1-2″

TONIGHT: W 5-10 MPH, WAVE: NNE 5-10 KTS. 1-2″

SUNDAY: WNW 5-10 MPH, WAVE: W -> SW 5-10 KTS 1-3″

TODAY: Sunny and very nice, less smoke. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, mild & calm. Still low levels of smoke. LOW: 49

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, smoke levels increase by afternoon. HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hazy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and even warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Cooling down, but still sunny. Maybe a spotty shower. HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 78

