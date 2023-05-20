SMOKY HAZE RETURNS SUNDAY, TEMPERATURES STAY MILD

We managed to have a nice reprieve from the smoky haze on Saturday... but more elevated smoke is set to return for Sunday. It’ll hang around into the start of the work week and could be closer to the ground again on Monday.

Smoky Haze Forecast - Sunday (WBAY)

Aside from the smoky haze concerns, the overall weather pattern for the near term looks pretty quiet. No major systems are headed our way and the chance of any widespread, decent rain appears slim to none for a while. Lows tonight will be in the 40s to low 50s and I expect highs in the 70s for most spots on Sunday. The exception will be Door County and the perhaps the immediate lakeshore where many locations may only top out in the 60s. A weak cold front sneaking into far northern WI late Sunday could spark a few stray showers but most (if not all) spots are expected to remain dry.

Cellcom Green Bay Marathon (WBAY)

The 70s continue Monday with more haze in the air. We should jump well into the 70s and low 80s on Tuesday. A cold front will move through on Wednesday and it may produce a few showers as it passes. Lots of sunshine will be enjoyed late in the work week but cooler 60s and 50s return (with even cooler nights).

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

SUNDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: NE/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Elevated smoke drifts back in. LOW: 49

SUNDAY: Hazy sunshine with elevated smoke. Late day shower north? HIGH: 77 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Hazy sunshine & clouds. Smoke may be closer to the ground. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a shower. Breezy & cooler. HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit milder. HIGH: 71 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. HIGH: 76

