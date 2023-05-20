One person displaced by apartment fire in Sheboygan

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person was hurt and injured after an appliance fire at an apartment building in the City of Sheboygan.

The Sheboygan Fire Department was called to the 1200-block of South 15th Street Friday around 6:45 p.m.

The occupant of the apartment was rescued from the home and taken to a local hospital for injuries. The fire was quickly put out by 7 p.m. Some Firefighters staying on scene to monitor hot spots but were cleared just before 9 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

