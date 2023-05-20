Fire destroys residence, hot smoke melts sidings

BUCHANAN, Wis. (WBAY) - On Friday evening, May 19, 2023, Combined Locks Fire & Rescue, Buchanan Fire & Rescue and Harrison Fire Rescue responded to a report of a chimney fire at a residence on Fontana Way in Buchanan.

According to a statement issued by Combined Locks Fire & Rescue on their Facebook page, heavy smoke and fire were visible from the backside of the structure. Since smoke hot enough to melt siding, the severity of the incident was upgraded and additional resources from neighboring departments were called to assist.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters helped the homeowner to remove some possessions.

Prior to the arrival of emergency crews, all occupants had managed to get out of the building without injuries, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and a damage estimate is not readily available.

Chiefs and Fire Investigators from Combined Locks and Buchanan will continue working with the homeowner to establish cause and origin.

Fire on May 19, 2023 in Buchanan (Combined Locks Fire & Rescue)

Outside of Buchanan fire May 19, 2023 (Combined Locks Fire & Rescue)

