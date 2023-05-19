Green Bay Police find missing 4-year-old

With FIRST ALERT Exclusive video of reunification
Police found the boy after he'd been missing for about 2 hours
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 4-year-old boy named Elvy Haack.

He was last seen on Friday around 2:30 p.m. at his residence in the 100 block of S. Clay Street, Green Bay.

Elvy weighs about 48 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes. He is reported to be shy.

When reported missing, he was wearing a blue camouflage Champion brand sweatshirt, red shorts, black socks and no shoes.

If you’ve seen this child or have information on his whereabouts, call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-226543. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

