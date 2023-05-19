Local first responders embrace role of new therapy dogs Stanley and Arlo

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Some of our local first responders are receiving new support in the form of some ‘puppy love.’

Meet labradoodle brothers Arlo and Stanley, soon to be therapy dogs.

Arlo is Hobart/Lawrence Police Department’s new therapy dog. School Resource Officer Sarah Manning said Arlo will join her at Hemlock Creek Elementary School and out on patrol, but his role will be very different from other K-9′s in the department.

“We’re hoping he can deescalate situations. We’re hoping that Arlo can help somebody who is stressed out or if there’s a victim that needs that comfort. We’re hoping that it makes it easier,” said Officer Manning.

Officer Manning said with the rise in calls for emotional and mental health crisis, Arlo is a tool that can make a big difference.

“He’s going to be very versatile,” said Officer Manning. “Communication is a really big thing, but when you bring this dog into the mix, it could be a completely different story with a good positive outlook.”

Meanwhile Arlo’s brother, Stanley will be stationed at the De Pere Fire Department. It will be his second home much like it is for firefighters and EMTs. Stanley will be there to greet the first responders every day, even after those tough calls.

“I can think of probably a handful of calls that were very stressful within this last month, that would have been probably beneficial for members of the department to have Stanley here already,” said Lt. Neal Schweiner, paramedic with De Pere Fire and Rescue.

When words are hard to come by, dogs often understand because they speak the universal language of love and support. “They’re never going to say something that’s going to offend or make you feel even worse. They’re just there to love you and as simple and basic as it is, that’s all it needs to be sometimes,” said Katy Wanta, firefighter and paramedic at De Pere Fire and Rescue.

“Some of the guys, we’re not really open to verbalizing a lot of the stuff that’s going on in our heads and I think this is a really good way for us to not have to verbalize it, you know, like you said, just kind of be able to be and there is healing in that,” said Tim Collins, firefighter with De Pere Fire and Rescue.

De Pere Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Brett Jansen said the investment will not only help with the crew’s mental health but the wellbeing of the community too.

“When we go do public education in schools, or when we do our fire safety talks, we can bring him with and introduce him to the schools and the different therapy dogs there and kind of show our kids that, ‘Hey, even we need help sometimes and that it’s okay to ask for help.’ So try to expand it that way too,” said Battalion Chief Jansen.

Kids learn by example and Stanley and Arlo are already setting them, even if they have a lot of training left to do. “He’s making a difference already, he just doesn’t know it yet,” said Officer Manning.

Arlo and Stanley were funded through community efforts, which first responders tell Action 2 News adds another layer of support from the community for the job they do every day.

The puppy brothers must go through basic puppy training, obedience class and good citizen canine class to qualify for therapy dog training.

