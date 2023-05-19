Green Bay schools lift lockdowns after nearby police response

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Area Public Schools have lifted a “secure the building” order at Leonardo da Vinci, John Dewey Academy of Learning and Minoka-Hill.

The schools were briefly put into this lockdown because of a concern in the community.

Action 2 News was nearby and heard what sounded like gunshots or firecrackers around the 100-block of N. Van Buren St. Our photographer saw police respond, and officers began scanning the ground, presumably for shell casings.

About 13 minutes passed between the time parents were notified about the situation and when they were notified that it was resolved.

GBAPS said all students were safe and the school day was continuing normally within their buildings. School officials were working with local law enforcement.

