Jonathan Owens enjoyed the spotlight when the Packers signed him, but now all eyes are on his wife Simone Biles

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Sure, the new Packers Safety Jonathan Owens made fans cheer - however, many, including gymnasts, are now flipping out because his wife Simone Biles will be spending some time in Titletown.

Especially excited: Girls who take to the mat at Saga Sports.

“I freaked out. I was like, I froze and my percentage went way up to meet her!” said Grace Jensen.

“She’s my role model and I just want to be like her when I grow up,” added Elyse Finger.

Many of the gymnasts are taking to social media, and the posts read like this:

Kid 1: “Oh, hey Simone!”

Kid 2: “Hey Simone!”

Kid 3: “Hey Simone!”

Kid 4: “Hey Simone.”

Kid 5: “Hey Simone!”

Kid 6: “Hey Simone!”

Kid 7: “Hey I heard the news!”

Kid 8: “I heard your husband signed with the Packers!”

Kid 9: “That’s so cool.”

Bri Manning, Manager of Saga Sports, said: “We thought about doing a video right away.”

Kid 10: “Congrats to the both of you.”

Kid 11: “We’re excited that you’re going to be in Green Bay.”

The girls are big fans of the olympian’s athletic style - technique, her positivity and grace during challenging moments.

“It would be so amazing to get her input and like how she handled mental blocks and stuff. It makes me feel better, cause I feel like it shows that gymnasts have that moment,” said gymnast Sophia Zimbler.

Kid 14: “You’re my role model.”

Kid 15: “I want to be like you when I grow up.”

Showing you can have hard times - but you can always overcome them by finding that balance.

One of the gymnasts said she likes her laugh so much - she shares jokes on TikTok. The girl even shared a joke with us, hoping Simone will see it and laugh, too.

“Why is Cinderella such a bad gymnast - why? Because she had a pumpkin for a coach,” said Elyse Finger.

The teammates shared how they love everything about her.

Kid 12: “I heard you got married.”

Kid 13: “You looked really pretty in your dress.”

It’s easy to see what Simone Biles means to the close-knit community of gymnasts.

“She’s a really good gymnast and she’s awesome at skills,” said Rylan Wouters, a gymnast.

Elyse Finger added: “I like how she’s super powerful in everything that she does and when you see her run, it’s like she’s bouncing off the floor and she gets so high in the air when she does her tumbling.”

And the possibility of just another running into Simone Biles around town has these girls feeling starstuck and hopeful.

Kid 1: “And just so you know - our door is always open - in case you want to drop by or anything.”

