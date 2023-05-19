INTERVIEW: Festa Italiana brings Ferraris to downtown Green Bay

History will be on display this weekend in Green Bay.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - History will be on display this weekend in Green Bay.

Seventy-six years ago, on May 20, 1947, the company simply known as Ferrari won the Rome Grand Prix just 9 days after producing its very first car. That incredible feat put Ferrari on the fast track to becoming the most famous car company in the world.

This Saturday, May 20, you can experience that rich history firsthand at the Automobile Gallery & Event Center when millions of dollars in Italian cars from all eras will be featured at Festa Italiana.

We joined executive director Darrel Burnett at the Automobile Gallery to ask how many Ferraris will be there, why this brand makes car lovers so giddy, and what to expect at Festa Italiana.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many fans including gymnasts are now flipping out because a certain safety’s new spouse will...
Jonathan Owens enjoyed the spotlight when the Packers signed him, but now all eyes are on his wife Simone Biles
Two cars collided on Heinrich Rd. in Lamartine in Fond du Lac County on May 18, 2023, killing 2...
Both drivers dead after crash in Fond du Lac County
Sanju Paudel is charged with selling alcohol to a minor before a fatal crash killed two...
Woman charged with providing alcohol in Fond du Lac County teens’ crash deaths
Chelsea Giesen, mother of attacked student, speaks
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Shawano middle school bans cellphones after bullying video goes viral

Latest News

Green Bay pool lifeguards
Lifeguards needed to avoid pool closures
Featured Links
Unveiling of the I Love Green Bay sculpture on the riverfront CityDeck
Green Bay named the Best Place to Live in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report
Farmers' Market on Broadway. (WBAY Photo)
Green Bay organizations plan over 100 summer events downtown