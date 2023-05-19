INTERVIEW: Festa Italiana brings Ferraris to downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - History will be on display this weekend in Green Bay.

Seventy-six years ago, on May 20, 1947, the company simply known as Ferrari won the Rome Grand Prix just 9 days after producing its very first car. That incredible feat put Ferrari on the fast track to becoming the most famous car company in the world.

This Saturday, May 20, you can experience that rich history firsthand at the Automobile Gallery & Event Center when millions of dollars in Italian cars from all eras will be featured at Festa Italiana.

We joined executive director Darrel Burnett at the Automobile Gallery to ask how many Ferraris will be there, why this brand makes car lovers so giddy, and what to expect at Festa Italiana.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.