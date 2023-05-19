Green Bay Police search for suspect following report of shot fired on S. Van Buren Street

Police lights - light bar - generic
Police lights - light bar - generic(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is searching for a suspect following the report of a shot fired in the 100 block of S. Van Buren Street.

Officers responded Friday shortly after 1:30 p.m. for a weapon call. According to a police statement, witnesses tell police that they heard a single gunshot and saw someone run. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Police said this is an active investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-226529. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

