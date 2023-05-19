Grand Chute police hold vigil for all fallen officers

The department held a candlelight vigil remembering officers who died in 2022
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday was National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and Grand Chute police acknowledged the day by honoring officers who lost their lives.

The police department held a candlelight vigil Thursday night for officers across the country who died in 2022. The goal of the event was to humanize the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities.

“They were officers, they were deputies, they were troopers, but they were also moms and dads, husbands and wives, brothers and sisters. They had families. They weren’t exclusively police officers as their community knows them,” Grand Chute Police Chief Greg Peterson said.

The vigil comes as Wisconsin has already seen four officers killed in the line of duty so far this year.

