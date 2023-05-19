Grand Chute police hold vigil for all fallen officers

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday was National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and Grand Chute police acknowledged the day by honoring officers who lost their lives.

The police department held a candlelight vigil Thursday night for officers across the country who died in 2022. The goal of the event was to humanize the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities.

“They were officers, they were deputies, they were troopers, but they were also moms and dads, husbands and wives, brothers and sisters. They had families. They weren’t exclusively police officers as their community knows them,” Grand Chute Police Chief Greg Peterson said.

The vigil comes as Wisconsin has already seen four officers killed in the line of duty so far this year.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.