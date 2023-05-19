Domestic violence suspect accused of starting house fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in a domestic violence incident is accused of starting a house fire; he is facing charges after he gets out of the hospital, according to fire officials.

Around 1:01p.m. Friday, the City of Fond du Lac Police Department responded to the 400 block of East 2nd Street for a domestic violence investigation. When officers arrived, they discovered the 29-year-old victim was able to make her way to safety at a neighboring home.

According to a news release, officers quickly learned the 31-year-old suspect had barricaded himself inside the residence with a can of gasoline. Police evacuated the upstairs tenants and requested the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue for help.

Officers set up a perimeter and attempted to negotiate the suspect peacefully out of the house, however authorities say the suspect was uncooperative and hung the phone up multiple times. During negotiations flames could be seen on the first floor of the residence and smoke began coming out of the home.

Authorities said the suspect then briefly exited the residence with a severe self-inflicted wound to his throat, refused to cooperate and re-entered the house as the flames grew.

Within moments the suspect again exited the residence from a side door and was taken into custody. The fire was quickly extinguished but not before it caused extensive damage to the home.

The 31-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital for significant injuries. Emergency crews also took a FDLPD Community Service Officer to the hospital who was assisting with blocking off the street for smoke inhalation.

The 31-year-old-suspect is facing multiple charges and will be transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail after being medically cleared.

The investigation into the domestic violence and cause of the fire is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation, Fond du Lac Police and Fire officials said in a joint statement.

