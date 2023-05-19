FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Green Bay’s Main Street bridge closed due to mechanical issue

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge on Main Street in downtown Green Bay is closed to vehicles and pedestrians Friday morning.

The Green Bay Police Department says there’s a mechanical issue with the bridge.

It doesn’t know how long it will take to resolve or when the bridge will be open to traffic again.

Drivers can get across the Fox River using the nearby Bart Starr Memorial Bridge on Walnut Street or the Don Tilleman Bridge on Mason Street. Police say drivers can also take the I-43 Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge, but be aware there’s construction there that can slow your travel.

