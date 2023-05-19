FIRST ALERT: Multiple counties in NE Wisconsin are under an air quality advisory

Wildfires in Canada blow bad air into NE Wisconsin
By Emily Reilly and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hazy conditions, smoke and an acid smell outside - bad air from wildfires raging in Canada is carried to Wisconsin by northwesterly winds.

As of late afternoon on Friday, May 19, 2023, Southeast Wisconsin is getting hit the hardest, and those falling in the sensitive groups should stay inside until the advisory is lifted.

That has happened in Brown, Oconto and Outagamie Counties already as cleaner air has moved in there.

“The patients we’re concerned about are the individuals that have pulmonary issues like asthma and other issues affecting the respiratory track,” Dr. Eric Schauberger from the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health explained

Others in this group include children, older adults, those with heart issues and those who are pregnant.

Dr. Schauberger also encourages folks who aren’t in these groups to still stay alert for symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is monitoring the changes in air quality.

“We have a network of air quality monitoring sites across the state. The ones that measure fine particular pollution, we have 18 of those across the state,” said Craig Czarneck, Outreach Coordinator, DNR Air Management Program.

Air quality can be checked using a tool on the DNR website, called “Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data.”

Hazy conditions, smoke and an acid smell outside - bad air from wildfires raging in Canada is carried to Wisconsin by northwesterly winds.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many fans including gymnasts are now flipping out because a certain safety’s new spouse will...
Jonathan Owens enjoyed the spotlight when the Packers signed him, but now all eyes are on his wife Simone Biles
Two cars collided on Heinrich Rd. in Lamartine in Fond du Lac County on May 18, 2023, killing 2...
Both drivers dead after crash in Fond du Lac County
Sanju Paudel is charged with selling alcohol to a minor before a fatal crash killed two...
Woman charged with providing alcohol in Fond du Lac County teens’ crash deaths
Chelsea Giesen, mother of attacked student, speaks
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Shawano middle school bans cellphones after bullying video goes viral

Latest News

4-year-old in Green Bay reunited with family
FIRST ALERT EXCLUSIVE: 4-year-old reunited with family
Door County Candle Company
Door County Company kicks off new charity reach program
A suspect in a domestic violence incident is accused of starting a house fire; he is facing...
Domestic violence suspect accused of starting house fire in Fond du Lac
Eastern Wisconsin air advisory due to wildfires in Canada
Smoke and haze create health hazard for sensitive people
Steering wheel of a Ferrari F458 Italia sportscar
INTERVIEW: Festa Italiana brings Ferraris to downtown Green Bay