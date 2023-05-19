Fire damages pavilion at De Pere’s Southwest Park

De Pere fire truck (WBAY file photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Two off-duty firefighters from the Town of Lawrence helped to put out a fire at a pavilion in De Pere’s Southwest Park.

De Pere Fire/Rescue was called to the fire on Lawrence Dr. shortly before 10 o’clock Thursday night. The fire was in the back and attic of the 800-square-foot pavilion used for concessions and restrooms.

The off-duty firefighters attacked it with portable fire extinguishers and knocked down the main fire in the back of the pavilion. De Pere fire crews saw light smoke coming from the roof line and had the rest of the fire out within minutes.

There was moderate damage inside and to the attic. The fire department estimates the damage at $30,000.

No firefighters or bystanders were hurt. The pavilion doors were locked and no one was inside at the time.

The Brown County Fire Investigation Task Force was brought in to investigate the cause of the fire, which is still unknown as of early Friday morning.

De Pere firefighters also received assistance at the scene from Lawrence, Hobart, Ashwaubenon, Green Bay and Morrison fire departments and County Rescue.

