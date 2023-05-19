Door County Candle Company broadens its charity reach

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The company has a long tradition helping the Ukraine, since it launched a special candle more than a year ago in the colors of the country’s flag.

Now, owner Christiana Trapani announced that they are launching an initiative called “Candles Creating Change”, with the goal of turning it into a full-on philanthropic brand.

“Now, whenever you purchase wax melts, votives, soy candles or any traditional candle, a portion of that sale will be donated to various causes throughout the year,” she explained.

She added that with more than a million dollars donated so far, their work is just getting started.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.