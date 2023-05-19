Door County Candle Company broadens its charity reach

The initiative is called "Candles Creating Change"
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The company has a long tradition helping the Ukraine, since it launched a special candle more than a year ago in the colors of the country’s flag.

Now, owner Christiana Trapani announced that they are launching an initiative called “Candles Creating Change”, with the goal of turning it into a full-on philanthropic brand.

“Now, whenever you purchase wax melts, votives, soy candles or any traditional candle, a portion of that sale will be donated to various causes throughout the year,” she explained.

She added that with more than a million dollars donated so far, their work is just getting started.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many fans including gymnasts are now flipping out because a certain safety’s new spouse will...
Jonathan Owens enjoyed the spotlight when the Packers signed him, but now all eyes are on his wife Simone Biles
Two cars collided on Heinrich Rd. in Lamartine in Fond du Lac County on May 18, 2023, killing 2...
Both drivers dead after crash in Fond du Lac County
Sanju Paudel is charged with selling alcohol to a minor before a fatal crash killed two...
Woman charged with providing alcohol in Fond du Lac County teens’ crash deaths
Chelsea Giesen, mother of attacked student, speaks
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Shawano middle school bans cellphones after bullying video goes viral

Latest News

Door County Candle Company
Door County Company kicks off new charity reach program
A suspect in a domestic violence incident is accused of starting a house fire; he is facing...
Domestic violence suspect accused of starting house fire in Fond du Lac
Eastern Wisconsin air advisory due to wildfires in Canada
Smoke and haze create health hazard for sensitive people
Steering wheel of a Ferrari F458 Italia sportscar
INTERVIEW: Festa Italiana brings Ferraris to downtown Green Bay
Ferrari at Automobile Gallery
INTERVIEW: Festa Italiana brings Ferraris to downtown Green Bay