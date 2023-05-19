COOLER, BREEZY ON FRIDAY... WARMER THIS WEEKEND

For Friday, the air quality in Northeast Wisconsin may be a bit worse as smoke from Canadian wildfires will be mixed down closer to the surface. Anyone sensitive to the smoke should plan to spend less time outside. An Air Quality Advisory has been issued through Friday night.

A broken line of rain showers and storms will push through eastern Wisconsin tonight. The steadiest rain will fall overnight and most won’t see much more than 0.25″ of rain. While an occasional shower is possible at times Friday, much of the day will be dry. Cloud cover will vary, but even when the clouds clear the wildfire smoke will still filter the sunshine. A northwest wind could gust to 25 mph and highs will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The weekend looks warmer and dry. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Morning temperatures should be in the middle 40s, but highs will push back into the 70s. The seasonably warm weather continues into the new work week along with dry conditions. After tonight, our next opportunity for rain will be a slim one with some northern showers possible next Wednesday. Mid-week highs should push close to 80 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: NW/E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Showers develop. Thunder mainly northwest. LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Variable clouds and smoky sunshine. An occasional shower, cooler. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 46

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Less wind. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Turning breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Northern showers? HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Continued warm with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 80

