Big events happening this weekend in Northeast Wisconsin, May 19 - 21, 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re gearing up for the weekend and there are a ton of great events to enjoy. Here’s a quick look at some of the things you could do this Saturday and Sunday.

Old Glory Honor Flight Recruitment, Saturday: 9-11 a.m. in De Pere

Do you know a deserving veteran in your neighborhood? Well, the Old Glory Honor Flight is looking for veterans for upcoming trips.

Eligible vets need to have served any time prior to May 7th of 1975 to be eligible for upcoming day-long trips. Saturday’s recruitment event is from 9 to 11 a.m. at Belmark, Incorporated in De Pere.

USA Luge slider search Saturday: 9-11 a.m., 12-2 p.m., 3-5 p.m.

Do you have the need for speed? The White Castle USA Luge Slider Search is coming to Ashwaubenon.

You can try out from 9 to 11 a.m., 12 to 2 p.m., or 3 to 5 p.m. It’s all happening along centennial drive in Ashwaubenon. Score a sweet treat and help local Girl Scouts help the Oshkosh Humane Society. The troop will be having a bake sale at the humane society, raising money to create a “scent garden” for dogs.

The fundraiser runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Run/Walk for Breummer Park’s New Inclusive Playground: Saturday 9 a.m.

Bruemmer Park in Kewaunee County is looking to build an inclusive playground.

On Saturday, there is a 5k and10k fun run or walk to help raise funds for the playground. It starts at 9am at Bruemmer Park.

Take a walk with the birds and share a great breakfast. You can attend this Saturday’s bird breakfast at Woodland Dunes in Two Rivers. It runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and even includes guided bird hikes.

Mr. Magoo Creator Honored with Historical Marker: Saturday 10 a.m.

The man behind “Mister Magoo” will be honored in Marinette on Saturday. A historical marker will be dedicated to John Hubley outside the Stephenson Public Library in Marinette. Free movies will follow the dedication.

Other Events

Heritage Village is opening for the year in Sturgeon Bay this weekend. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the opening day, with fun for the whole family. Heritage Village at Big Creek is off Michigan Street in Sturgeon.

Get ready for the first ever “Meat Fest” at the Resch Expo Center. Unique vendors and plenty of food trucks will be on hand serving up a wide variety of meats... It runs from eleven a-m to seven p-m. Tickets are ten dollars for adults, five bucks for kids.

Cellcom Green Bay Marathon starts at 7 a.m. on Sunday

The Annual Cellcom Green Bay Marathon sprints from the start line at 7 a.m. this Sunday. This year’s route starts in the Stadium District in Ashwaubenon, winds through Green Bay and Allouez, before finishing in the shadows of Lambeau Field.

Best Bloody Contest

If you prefer a more relaxing Sunday, you could check out Green Bay’s Best Bloody Contest. The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation’s contest is from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Resch Expo. There’s a wide range of ticket prices, general admission at the door is $50.

